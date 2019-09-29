Security Forces Gun Down Hizbul Terrorist Wanted For the Murder of BJP-RSS Leaders

Indian Amry has killed three terrorists, including a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. The three terrorists have been identified as Osama and his associates Zahid and Farooq. Osama was wanted for his involvement in several killings including the murder of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar on November 1, 2018, and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO on April 9, officials said.

The three terrorists had taken a civilian hostage in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. It took 9 hours to rescue the hostage, during which a soldier lost his life.