Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s first short film treaser is out : Watch Here

The Grey Part Of Blue has finally been released by the makers and the video is taking over the internet. The 50-second teaser shows various shots of Suhana without any dialogue but with soft music playing in the background.

The writer and director, Theodore Gimeno took to Instagram to share the teaser and captioned it as, “Dear all – Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue’. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser! Love, Theodore Gimeno (Original Music by @olsdavis) #thegreypartofblue.”