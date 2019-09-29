“What’s the Actual Price of John Brittas’ Flat at Marad, as Mentioned per Documents” . You Must See this Facebook Post

It was revealed that John Brittas, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media advisor owns a flat at the controversial Marad apartments. The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments — around 400 flats — in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each of the 400 flat owners of Maradu in the port city of Kochi that has been ordered to be demolished.

A Facebook post has now surfaced on Internet where the user poses a number of questions, shedding light on the fact that the amount shown on the documents as the price of the flat by owners, is less than the actual amount to evade tax and that one cannot justify the hefty compensation.

“My relative who owns this Rs 90 lakhs flat has a price of only Rs 6 lakhs mentioned in the document. His father in law played it in black…Another resident at the flat has shown the amount of only Rs 99500. Can John Brittas ever reveal the price mentioned in his document, “he asks.

The post also says that it is improper to give such a huge compensation of 25 lakhs for a flat for which the price is only shown as Rs 95000. Check out his Facebook post.