“Why Not Affected by the Plight of Muslims in China”. Here is Imran Khan’s Reply

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot stop talking about Kashmir. His speech in UNGA, which exceeded the normal time limit leaders are expected to observe was all about Kashmiri Muslims. He has been trying hard to get the attention of the world leaders into the issue, but with little success.

. Recently the US had criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not highlighting the plight of the Uyghurs the same way he spoke about the Kashmiris. There are multiple reports emerging from China that the minorities in the nation, are facing tortures in different ways. One has to understand the reports are very hard to emerge from China, where the government keeps a strict watch on its media.

Alice Wells, US acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asia asked Imran why he was not speaking out on China which has detained one million Uyghurs.

It is reported by Economic Times that Khan, asked about the Uyghurs at a thinktank in New York on Monday, declined to comment, saying that Pakistan had a “special relationship” with China and would only raise such issues in private.

The US is of the opinion that Pakistan still has utility in the region and wants to keep it engaged.