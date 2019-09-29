World Athletics Championships:Indian relay team enters final

The Indian mixed relay team has entered the finals of 4×400 meter race in the World Athletics Championship in Doha. The relay team consists of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal.

India team by this also ensured a berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team has finished third in the semi finals behind Poland and Brazil in 3.16.14 seconds.

” India’s 4x400m Mixed relay team has also secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics by reaching the final which assured them a top 8 finish! Congratulations!”, Union Spors Minister Kiren Rijijju tweeted.