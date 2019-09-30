Actor Rekha furious of spreading hoax news of her death

“It is disgusting to read the news of our own death,” said an infuriated Rekha after hoax news of her death with pictures of a dead body captioned with the title ‘Is this the dead body of Rekha’. Superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Hasan were also featured beside the body in the hoax news.

The hoax news appeared in a youtube channel and had made more than 10 lakh views within a short time. The actress also added that steps to curb this kind of hoax news should be made by the government. She added to humor when she recalled her reply to those who phoned her to confirm her death by saying she is dead and they are talking to her ghost.

She was speaking to the press during the audio launch of GV Prakash film 100 % Kaathal expected to release soon.