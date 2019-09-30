“BJP supporting perpetrators” ,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indeed supporting those torturing daughters of our nation while detaining leaders from the Congress who are protesting against the perpetrators.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment came after Congress leaders Jitin Prasada and Kaushal Mishra were put under house arrest ahead of a ‘Nyay Yatra’ in support of the jailed law student who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape.

Rahul Gandhi, via a tweet on Monday, accused the BJP of taking sides with the accused.