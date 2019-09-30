Chances of Heavy Rain: Alert Issued For these Districts

IMD has issued a warning to the state of Kerala about the chances of heavy rain in the state. Based on their report, a yellow alert has been issued for three districts- IDUKKI, THRISSUR, and MALAPPURAM.

For tomorrow, Yellow Alert has been declared for KOZHIKODE, WAYANAD, KANNUR districts.

For Wednesday, Yellow Alert has been issued for ERNAKULAM, IDUKKI, MALAPPURAM, KOZHIKODE districts.

For Thursday, the yellow alert is for IDUKKI, THRISSUR, PALAKKAD and MALAPPURAM districts.

The public are requested to seek precautions as they see dark clouds since there are chances of lighting from 2 pm to 10 pm. This can cause damage to lives and electrical equipment.