‘Dry Day’ for two days: liquor outlets will be closed today early

The retail liquor outlets in the state will be closed today on 7.PM. This was informed by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The Kerala State Beverages Corporation decide to shut down the retail outlets for half-yearly stock verification and inventory.

The retail outlets in the state will be shut down for two days and will re-open only on Thursday. So it means that there will two ‘dry days’ in the state.

Tuesday will be a holiday for retail liquor outlets as it the October 1st. First day every month is holiday for liquor outlets in the state. And on Wednesday, October 2 the state will observe dry day as it it Gandhi Jayanthi. For this two days all liquor shops, bars and beer parlous in the state will be closed.