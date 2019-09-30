Former Congress MLA to to contest by-poll on BJP ticket

In giving the opposition party Congress a shock the ruling BJP has named former Congress MLA as a candidate in the upcoming be-elections in Gujarat. The leader of Thakhur community and a former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor has been named a a BJP candidate.

Thakor will contest from Radhanpur assembly seat. He was won in the Congress ticket from this seat in 2017. Later he quit Congress to join BJP. Another Congress leader Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala will contest from Bayad on BJP ticket.

The by-election to six seats in Gujarat assembly will be held on October 21.