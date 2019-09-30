Huge fire at Saudi high speed railway station

Huge fire broke out at Jiddah Station which is part of Haramain high-speed rail route connecting holy cities of Makkah and Madeena. The incident happened at around 12:30 pm and the fire was brought under control about 12 hours later, the civil defense service said.

A cooling process was underway, it said. The civil defense fought the fire with air support, al-Ekhbariya state television footage showed. Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the official Twitter account of the Mecca region reported.