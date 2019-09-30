India’s Impressive Progress: Ensures Spot in Top 20 From the Top 100th Position in this List.

Ever since the Modi government has ascended the throne in India, the ease of doing business has really improved and here is finally a statistic that proves it. India has been ranked as one of the top 20 improvers in Doing Business 2020 by. the World Bank. The criteria for selecting nations to this list are how much their ease of doing business score improved and also the number of reforms implemented.

The list will come up on October 24 and India finds its place in the top 20, thanks to the reforms the nation has seen because of which the ease of doing business score improved. The ranking may not be an indication of the performance of the economy, but its all about how business-friendly the nation is.

Aside from India, the list included China, Pakistan, Jordan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kenya, Kuwait, Myanmar and more.