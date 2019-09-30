INX Media Scam: High Court announced verdict on P.Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court has today dismissed the bail plea by former union minister and veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram in INX Media Scam case. The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea saying that there is a chance that the accused may influence the witnesses in the case.

Former union minister Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidamabram were named in the INX Media Scam case. The Enforcement Directorate has too filed a money laundering case against the former union minister.

Chidambaram had been arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his house. He is under Tihar jail under judicial custody now.