‘is it necessary to be virgin till marriage?’: See how this girls replied : Video

‘Virginity’ is puzzling question before the society. Virginity is like a virtue demanded from unmarried women in India. It is expected that a girl should not have taken part in sexual intercourse before her marriage.

Is it necessary to be a virgin till the marriage this question might have come on everybody’s mind. But nobody will like to give answer to this question publically.

The main reason for this is the fear about our social norms and what will society think about them after revealing their genuine opinion. But a group of youngsters has replied bravely to this question. See what is the younger generation think about ‘Virginity’.