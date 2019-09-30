‘It is a jihad’, claims Imran Khan on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir is ‘jihad’. He said this in Islamabad after his foreign trip.

Those standing by Kashmiri’s were doing jihad and Pakistan will support Kashmiri’s even if the world does not, said Imran Khan.

” Standing with Kashmiri’s is jihad. We are doing it because we want Allah to be happy with us. It is a struggle and do not lose heart when the time is not good. Do not be disappointed as the Kashmiri’s are looking towards you”, said Imran Khan.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after Indian government has revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. But all the attempts by Pakistan has failed.