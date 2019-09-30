Kerala high court orders CBI to investigate Periya double murder case

Kerala High court has ordered CBI to investigate Periya double murder case. The single bench ruling also negated the crime report saying it is not credible because the statements of the accused were given more weight as compared to those of the victims’ side.

The sensational double murder of youth congress workers Kripesh and Shantilal at Periya in Kasaragod district happened on Feb 17, just before the elections. The court also observed that the ruling party in Kerala, CPM could influence the direction of the case as many of the alleged are CPM activists.