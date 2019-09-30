Mathrubhumi Served Legal Notice For Allegedly Damaging the Reputation of this Hindu Community

Mathrubhumi has been served a legal notice for allegedly defaming Viswakarma community by portraying Perunthachan as a Christian. It is V Rajendran, an Alapuzha resident and E.S Biju a Kottayam resident, who has taken the legal route against the popular Malayalam daily. Rajendran alleged that the writer of the article and the newspaper was trying to purposefully malign the Viswakarma community and that the explanation given by them was nothing but a repetition of the mistake.

It was on an article written by Leelakrishnan Alankode on September 15, 2019, in Mathrubhumi weekend supplement that Perunthachan was portrayed as a Christian. In the legal notice sent, Biju demands an apology for hurting the Hindu beliefs besides withdrawing the article or to give a compensation of Rs 20 crores.