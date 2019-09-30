Most Powerful Militaries in the World: Do you Know the Position of India and Pakistan? See this List

Ever since India had abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistan has managed to keep its citizen’s attention focussed on the issue of Kashmir, while there are a plethora of issues the nation has to solve. Some of its top leaders have been speaking at length about their military strength, nuclear potential, and fighting spirit, but an actual comparison of the military strength of the two nations prove that Pakistan is no match to India.

According to Global Firepower’s 2019 Military Strength Ranking, India is at 4th Position while Pakistan is placed at 15th position. Check out this list:

1. The U.S

2. Russia

3. China

4. India

5. France

6. Japan

7. South Korea

8. United Kingdom

9. Turkey

10. Germany

11. Italy

12. Egypt

13. Brazil

14. Iran

15. Pakistan

16. Indonesia

17. Israel

18. North Korea

19. Australia

20. Spain

21. Canada

22. Taiwan

23. Vietnam

24. Poland.

25. Saudi Arabia

Global firepower ranks the military of these nations looking at a number of factors like diversity of weapons, manpower, population, geography, state of development etc.