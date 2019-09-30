Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Capsicum Bajji

Ingredients
For the batter :
1/2 cup / 100 ml gram – flour ( besan ) Indian standard measuring cup of 100 ml / 4 oz capacity
1/2 tsp – salt
1/2 tsp – Red Chilli powder
1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder
1/4 tsp – Hing ( Asafoetida )
water for mixing ( approximately 1/4 cup or 3 – 4 tbsp )
To prepare the batter :
Mix gram flour
salt
Red Chilli powder
Turmeric powder and hing.
(3 – 4 tbsp) – add water and make a batter of pouring consistency (like bhaji batter).
Keep aside for 15 minutes.
Main ingredients
1-big size Capsicum
200 ml – oil to fry
How to Make Capsicum Bajji
Heat oil in a frying pan. Reduce heat to medium.
Dip each capsicum cubes in besan batter and Deep Fried in hot oil on a medium heat (7 – 8 pieces at a time) till golden colour on both the sides.
Drain and place on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil and serve hot with tea / coffee or serve hot as a starter.
