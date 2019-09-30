New Zealand airports at havoc, 36 flights delayed and 3 turned back due to radar fault

Almost 40 flights were delayed and three others turned around when a power failure, triggered by a smoke alarm, affected air traffic control systems nation-wide earlier today.

Planes are able to fly again after the nation’s air traffic radar system went into a back-up mode, grounding flights across New Zealand. Authorities said a fire alarm triggered the main radar facility to revert to back-up mode. While this grounded flights, Airways said just before 2.30 pm that services were able to leave the tarmac. Partial evacuation of its radar center in Christchurch was sparked by the alarm, he said.”There was some smoke emanating from the uninterruptible power system. The Fire Service was called.” It took 45 minutes to restore power.