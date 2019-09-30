NITI Aayog announces School Education Quality Index ; Kerala on Top

NITI Aayog – the primary think-tank of Government of India, has released the School Education Quality Index (SEQI). SEQI is a system designed by NITI Aayog to quantify and measure the performance of states and union territories in the field of school education. As per the latest SEQI Report, Kerala has emerged at the top with highest incremental performance in the test period, while all other states have shown positive growth in terms of key indicators that determine the quality of school education in the country.

Top 20 states in the country in terms of quality of school education

Kerala

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Assam

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Haryana

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Telangana

Madhya Pradesh

Jharkhand

Bihar

Punjab

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

The School Education Quality Index, along with SDG India Index and Digital Transformation Index (DTI) is part of an exercise which measures states’ progress in areas like health, water, education and sustainable development goals (SDGs).