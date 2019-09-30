NITI Aayog announces School Education Quality Index ; Kerala on Top

NITI Aayog – the primary think-tank of Government of India, has released the School Education Quality Index (SEQI). SEQI is a system designed by NITI Aayog to quantify and measure the performance of states and union territories in the field of school education. As per the latest SEQI Report, Kerala has emerged at the top with highest incremental performance in the test period, while all other states have shown positive growth in terms of key indicators that determine the quality of school education in the country.
Top 20 states in the country in terms of quality of school education
Kerala
Rajasthan
Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh
Gujarat
Assam
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Haryana
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
Telangana
Madhya Pradesh
Jharkhand
Bihar
Punjab
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh
The School Education Quality Index, along with SDG India Index and Digital Transformation Index (DTI) is part of an exercise which measures states’ progress in areas like health, water, education and sustainable development goals (SDGs).
