Pay flood relief aid within two weeks : High Court to Kerala Govt

Kerala High Court asked the government to provide flood relief assistance within two weeks. The court also ordered that the action report be submitted within 14 days. The court ordered to give assistance immediately while considering the pleas alleging that flood relief has not been obtained so far.

The legal authority of the High Court has to monitor this. The court also directed the panchayat and revenue departments to expedite the process of transferring aid to the needy. Ensure financial assistance to all eligible persons. The court also directed that the flood relief appeal process be completed soon.