Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma to choose ‘Rs 2 crore  or six hot girls in Maldives’: See hat he chooses: Video

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in a recent TV show asked the anchor Kapil Sharma to choose between two options- 2 crore rupees or 6 hot girls in Malidivs. And the reply the comedy show anchor given was made audiences wonder.

Priyanka Chopra is busy in promoting her new film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. The actress has recently made an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show she has raised the question.

Kapil shared a video of Priyanka himself in which the actor asks the comedian to choose between two important things. The video went viral on social media.

In the video, Priyanka asks Kapil to choose between Rs 2 crore and 6 hot girls in the Maldives. Interestingly, without any hesitation, Kapil goes for the money. Giving a reason for choosing Rs 2 crore, Kapil says that he could get himself the same package in just Rs 60,000. Isn’t it hilarious?