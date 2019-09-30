Saudi crown prince threatens of rocketing oil prices if Iran not contained by world powers

Saudi crown prince MBS said world powers inaction to curb ‘Iran threat’ could embolden Iran and lead to war, which he said would ruin the global economy. The prince was speaking after an attack on oil facilities which he blames on Tehran. Iran responded that the remarks would “bring the Saudis nothing but shame”.

Speaking to reporters he also accepted some responsibility for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi for being critical of Saudi royals last year. The sensational murder which caused wide outcry was carried out within Saudi consulate in Turkey allegedly by personal henchmen of the crown prince. But he denied giving direct orders for killing Khashoggi.