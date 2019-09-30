Latest NewsIndia

SC gives Gujarat government two weeks time to pay compensation and provide a job for Bilkis Banu

Sep 30, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Supreme Court on Monday ordered the government of Gujarat to pay a compensation of 50 lakhs and provide a job for Bilkis Banu, the gang rape survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was 19 years old and 3 months pregnant at the time of brutality.

The three-member bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoicomprising Justices Sharad Arvind Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order after it was apprised by Bano’s counsel, Shobha Gupta, that the amount was not paid to her client despite a direction by the apex court five months ago.

Rejecting the state governments plea t review the order the court added, “Not only was she raped 22 times, her daughter aged 3.2 years was smashed to death. Ever since the appellant has been living a nomadic life and surviving at the charity of NGOs. The appellant is now 40 years old and not very well educated. She has lost her entire family.”

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close