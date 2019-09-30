SC gives Gujarat government two weeks time to pay compensation and provide a job for Bilkis Banu

Supreme Court on Monday ordered the government of Gujarat to pay a compensation of 50 lakhs and provide a job for Bilkis Banu, the gang rape survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was 19 years old and 3 months pregnant at the time of brutality.

The three-member bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoicomprising Justices Sharad Arvind Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order after it was apprised by Bano’s counsel, Shobha Gupta, that the amount was not paid to her client despite a direction by the apex court five months ago.

Rejecting the state governments plea t review the order the court added, “Not only was she raped 22 times, her daughter aged 3.2 years was smashed to death. Ever since the appellant has been living a nomadic life and surviving at the charity of NGOs. The appellant is now 40 years old and not very well educated. She has lost her entire family.”