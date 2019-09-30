Vijay Sethuapthi to play the villain in ‘ Thalapathy 64’

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay will be team up with ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi in his next film. The makers of the film has officially confirmed it.

The film tentatively titled as ‘Thalapathy 64’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has earlier directed films like ‘Maanagaram’ and ‘Kaithi’.

Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan, is reportedly playing the female lead. The actress has acted in Malayalam films like ‘The Great Father’, ‘Nirnnayakam’ and ‘Pattam pole’.

The actress has earlier acted in Rajinikanth’s film ‘Petta’.She has also acted in the Hollywood film directed by Iranian directer Majeed Majidi ‘ Beyond the Clouds’.

The film is said to be a gangster film. The movie’s shoot will begin from October, with a release date that will fall in Summer 2020. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Bigil in which he plays a football coach. The movie, directed by Atlee, is expected to be a Deepavali release.