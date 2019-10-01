Banks to remain closed for 11 days this month ; Check holidays list

In the month of October 2019, there will be a number of bank holidays. This time Banks will remain closed for 11 days with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29. So, it is important keep the list of bank holidays in October 2019 in mind and keep ample amount of cash in hand.
Here’s the full list of bank holidays in October:
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 6: Sunday
October 7: Navami
October 8: Dussehra
October 12: Second Saturday
October 13: Sunday
October 20: Sunday
October 26: Fourth Saturday
October 27: Diwali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Dooj
Post Your Comments