Banks to remain closed for 11 days this month ; Check holidays list

In the month of October 2019, there will be a number of bank holidays. This time Banks will remain closed for 11 days with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29. So, it is important keep the list of bank holidays in October 2019 in mind and keep ample amount of cash in hand.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6: Sunday

October 7: Navami

October 8: Dussehra

October 12: Second Saturday

October 13: Sunday

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday

October 27: Diwali

October 28: Govardhan Puja

October 29: Bhai Dooj