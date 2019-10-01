Bridge Collapses On to Fishing Boats Underneath. WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO

About six people are believed to be trapped inside a bridge in Taiwan, as it collapsed onto a group of fishing boats underneath. The bridge at Nanfango, on Taiwan’s east coast, is about 140 metres. The road tumbled down and even the petrol tanker which was crossing also fell into the water.

A CCTV footage captured the event where at least 12 people were injured- which includes 6 Filipinos and three Indonesian fishing workers. Watch the video here