Hikaa cyclone ,5 Indians dead as fishing boat capsized

Five Indian fishermen are dead as tropical cyclone Hikaa rampaged the coast of Oman. The Indian embassy at Oman has confirmed the death of 5 Indians, 3 bodies were recovered and search is on for the missing two. Indian embassy on Monday said it is liaising with Oman authorities for search and recovery activities and the relatives in India are informed.

The boat left the Oman port on September 17 and met with accident on September 26. According to reports the boat was ripped into two in the severe cyclone Hikaa and all where drowned. The Indian embassy has taken measures to identify the recovered bodies. According to some sources the ill-fated boat carried 5 Indians and 3 Bangladesh nationals.