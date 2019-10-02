Did You Know, Sonia Gandhi has a Temple in this State! Here is What the Idol Looks Like

It was in the year 2014 that the state of Telangana was created and Sonia Gandhi and Congress party had played a key role in that. Congress leaders, to express the gratitude towards her made a temple dedicated to Ms. Gandhi, in a town called Mallilal in Telangana! Once you enter the temple you can see a white marble sculpture of Ms. Gandhi. Check out the pics:

The temple was formally inaugurated in 2014 by Jagtial legislator-elect T Jeevan Reddy in the presence of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, former MLA Suddala Devaiah among others. When a temple was created for Ms. Gandhi, the opposition had created a tomb for her.