“Freedom is a never ending struggle”,says P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail for four weeks in the INX Media case, on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi through series tweets. Former finance minister also raised questions about democracy for which he said that was being “hollowed out in country after country”.

Chidambaram said on Twitter, “Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” “The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country – Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States,” he said, wondering what lies next for India.

In his tweets, Chidambaram traced how the world had evolved from enslavement to the flowering of democracy in 20th century that brought hope of liberty and equality to hundreds of countries and millions of people.