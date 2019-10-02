Rahul Gandhi leads Congress’ ‘padyatra’ to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ”padyatra” in Delhi with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

The “Gandhi Sandesh Yatra” on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan “Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein”.