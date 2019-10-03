Bus tips over to Richen river, Six killed including a child in Madhya Pradesh

A bus with 45 passengers on board overturned to a river in Richen district in Madhya Pradesh killing six people on the spot.

Two women and a child where among the six killed.18 were injured and 11 severely injured transferred to a Bhopal hospital. The seven minorly injured were admitted to district hospital According to the police, the bus was heading to Chatarpur from Indore lost control and fell to Richen river in the early hours of Thursday. The locals rushed to rescue and with the help of authorities rescued the injured and recovered bodies of six dead.