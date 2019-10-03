Entire district committee of BSP joined BJP

In giving a shock to Mayawati, an entire district committee of her party Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has joined the ruling BJP. The Saharanpur district committee of BSP has merged with BJP as the state is heading to a crucial by-poll.

24 leaders of BSP including former MLA Ravindra Molhu, the president of district committee Rishi Pal Gautam, and many prominent leaders had joined BJP.

The by-election to Gangoh assembly seat in the Saharanpur district will take place on October 21. Saharanpurdistrict is one of the strongholds of BSP. In the 2019 general elections BSP candidate has won for this seat. The difference of opinion regarding the candidate in the by-poll has behind the move of BSP leaders.