Google brings new privacy controls for mobile users

Google is adding several privacy controls such as auto-delete for YouTube which will delete all location, history and app activity data. You can set specific time periods ranging from 3 to 18 months after which the YouTube app will automatically delete their data. This feature is accessible from the My Activity menu inside the app.

Google Assistant is also getting new privacy controls that allow you to delete up to a week’s worth of voice command data directly within the Assistant app. For larger chunks of data, you will have to manually delete it from within the account settings menu.

Another useful new feature is the new Password Checkup, which evaluates your password strength, shows if any of those passwords have been compromised and suggests which ones could be strengthened. This feature is live on both desktop and mobile.