INX Media Scam: Former union minister moves to Supreme Court

Former union minister P.Chidambaram has moved to Supreme Court in the INX Media Scam case. The veteran Congress leader today approached the apex court as the Delhi High Court has declined his bail plea earlier.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal who appeared for Chidambaram requested the court to consider the plea immediately. But justice N.V.Ramana has replied that it is Chief Justice who must take decision on such emergency cases and handed over to the Chief Justice’s bench.

Earlier the Delhi High Court has declined the bail plea of Chidamabaram saying that as he is a influential person will tamper victims and proofs. The judicial custody of Chidamabram will end today.

The former union finance minister is in Tihar jail after CBI arrested him on INX Media Scam case.