Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Chocho Green Curry

Ingredients

2 – chayote, peeled and chopped

1 – large carrot, peeled and sliced

4-5 – baby corns, sliced thinly

3 – red chillies, sliced

2 cups – Coconut Milk

2 tbsp – Coconut Cream

2 tsp – soya sauce

2 – kaffir Lime leaves

15-20 – Basil leaves

2 tbsp – green curry paste

1 tbsp – soft Brown sugar

salt to taste

1 tsp – oil

How to Make Chocho Green Curry

Heat oil in a wide pan or wok and add the basil leaves. Remove when crispy. Drain well and keep aside.

Add the vegetables and lime leaves to the oil. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Add the coconut milk and simmer the vegetables until tender.

Remove the vegetables from the milk mixture and keep aside.

Heat the coconut cream and curry paste until they have smoothly mixed.

Add the cooked vegetables, the milk mixture, salt, soya sauce, sugar and chillies.

Stir in the fried basil leaves just before serving.

Serve hot with rice or noodles.