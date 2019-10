Ingredients

1 – Cucumber

4 – Tomatoes

1 – Onion

6 – Green chillies

Thick Curd – 1 cup

For seasoning:

Pinch of Asafoetida

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

1 tsp – oil

How to Make Cucumber Bajji

Cut the cucumber, tomatoes, and onion into small pieces.

Chop the green chillies and keep aside.

Now heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard.

Add the cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and green chillies.

Add curd and asafoetida, mix well, and serve.