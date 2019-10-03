P Chidambaram’s bail plea states he is not used to jail food, has lost 4kgs

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram,74, in his bail plea filed before the Supreme Court has said that his health is deteriorating and he has lost 4 kgs as he is not accustomed to the food that is being provided inside the jail.

Currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail, Chidambaram’s plea said: “His health is frail. He has been kept in a cell and given food that he is not accustomed to. He has already lost 4 kgs weight in the period of judicial custody.”

“Chidambaram has been incarcerated for 42 days including the maximum permissible period of 15 days of CBI custody remand, and therefore, his continuing incarceration is in the form of punishment as his custody can neither be taken nor is required for the purpose of the investigation,” the bail plea said.

Three days after the Delhi High Court dismissed his bail plea, P. Chidambaram on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of his bail plea in the INX media case.