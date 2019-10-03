‘Samsung Galaxy Fold’ launched in India: know price, specifications

Smartphone giant Samsung has launched its fold-able phone Samsung Galaxy Fold in India. The phone is priced Rs.RS.164,999.

The company claims that the phone can be opened and closed for around 2 lakh times. As per the company a normal customer will fold the phone around 40,000 times in a year.

The phone has 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage and 4380 MAH battery. The phone comes with a 4.6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED display up front which opens up to a bigger 7.3 inch OXGA+Dyanmic AMOLED scren. The phone has six cameras in total.