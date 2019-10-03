Stock Market Sensex, Nifty ends down lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended in red. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in losses.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,106 lowering by 0.52% or 198 points. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,313 lowering by 0.41% or 46 points.

The top gainers in the market were Yes bank,Zee Entertainments, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Wipro, Titan, Tata Motors, ITC, Power Grid and HCL Tech.

The top losers in the market were Vedanta, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank,HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Coal India, Grasim Industries, and Axis Bank.