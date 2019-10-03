‘This man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself’: Indian cricketer slams Imran Khan

The ill-fate of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan started when he decide to go against the Indian government’s decision to revoke the Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan has tried all method to internationalize the issue but failed as almost all countries supported India.

His hate speech targeting India at the United Nation’s General Assembly has also ignited heavy criticism. At last now the the Pakistan premier has been humiliated by American anchors on a live television show.

The former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag has shared a video on the social media in which American anchors can bee seen slamming Imran Khan.

” You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself”, Sehwag tweeted.