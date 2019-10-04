Abu Dhabi Big Ticket announces closure of ticket center

The management of ‘Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’ has announced that one of their ticket centers will be closed. The announcement was made on their social media handle.

Big Ticket on their official Facebook page, said that their City Terminal counter will be closed until further notice.

But customers can however purchase tickets from two other counters – Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport. Similarly, tickets can also be bought on Big Ticket Abu Dhabi website www.bigticket.ae.

More information about the lottery draw can found on the Big Ticket Help Desk on 02 201 9244 or help@bigticket.ae.