Cleanest and Dirtiest Railway Stations in India, Can You Guess the Position of Kerala?

Cleanliness at the Railway stations has improved a lot in the last few years although this is not a trend seen across all stations in the country. A third-party audit and cleanliness ranking of major stations have come out now and according to it, Rajasthan has seven out of the top 10 most clean railway stations in India. Kerala does not have a single railway station in the top 100 positions on the list and the first entrant into the list is Kozhikode Railway station, at 125th position.

List of top 10 clean railway stations in India:

1) Jaipur (Rajasthan)

2) Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

3) Durgapura (Rajasthan)

4) Jammu Tawai

5) Gandhinagar-jp (Rajasthan)

6) Suratgarh (Rajasthan)

7) Vijayawada

8) Udaipur City (Rajasthan)

9) Ajmer (Rajasthan)

10) Haridwar

125) Kozhikode

126) Vadakara

174) Thiruvananthapuram

224)Kanhangad

265) Kasargode

279) Thalasseri

299) Changanachery

326) Kannur

334) Kayamkulam

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu set a record it won’t like, with 6 out of 10 dirtiest stations. Ottapalam railway station from Kerala is at the 7th position of this list.

List of top 10 dirty railway stations:

1) Perungalathur (Tamil Nadu)

2) Guindy (Tamil Nadu)

3) Delhi Sadar Bazar

4) Velacheri (Tamil Nadu)

5) Guduvancheri (Tamil Nadu)

6) Singaperumalkoil (Tamil Nadu)

7) Ottappalam (Kerala)

8) Pazhavanthangal (Tamil Nadu)

9) Araria Court (Bihar)

10) Khurja (Uttar Pradesh)