Commodity Market: Gold price rallies up: silver declines

In the commodity market, the price of gold has surged today while the price of silver has declined.

In the New Delhi market the price of gold has gone up and the price of silver has go down. As per market experts the weakening of Indian rupee has influenced the upward rally of the yellow metal.

In New Delhi the price of gold has went higher by Rs.201 to reach at Rs.39,075 per 10 gram. On Thursday the gold has settled trading at Rs.38,865 per 10 gram. In the global market gold was trading at a higher price of $.1508 per ounce.

Meanwhile the price of silver has declined down. In New Delhi market silver was trading at Rs.46490 a kilo slipping down by Rs.110. On Thursday silver settled trading at Rs.46,660 per kilo. In international market silver was trading at $.17.58 an ounce.