India vs SA : Ravindra Jadeja achieves another milestone

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the second quickest Indian bowler to take 200 scalps in Test cricket. The 30-year-old achieved the milestone with the wicket of South Africa opener Dean Elgar on the third day of first Test in Visakhapatnam. Elgar played a slog-sweep into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara, who put in a perfect dive to provide India a big breakthrough in the final session of the day.

Jadeja, playing his 44th Test, takes the second spot in the list of quickest to 200 wickets behind Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner achieved the feat in his 37th Test. Following Ashwin and Jadeja on the list are Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar who reached the milestone of 200 wickets in 46, 47 and 48 Tests, respectively. Jadeja also became quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format.