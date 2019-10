French scientists had developed an exoskeleton that can interact with the human mind with technology very similar to that of Marvel’s fictional character Iron man.

A video of a 30-year-old paralyzed optician using the exoskeleton to walk is being published in ‘The Lancet Neurology’ journal. The man identified only as Thibault practiced for several months to operate the power suit using his mind. The technology is still in its developmental phase. Watch the video below…