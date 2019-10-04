Latest NewsKerala

It is stupidity to make Sabarimala an election campaign issue says Shashi Tharoor

Oct 4, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come forward with severe criticism against BJP’s stand on the upcoming by-election in Kerala.

He accused that the seeking vote in the name of Sabarimala without doing anything for Sabarimala after getting power again in the center is stupidity. Shashi Tharoor  also claimed that the double stand of BJP in Sabarimala issue will be raised by the Congress and UDF.

Earlier BJP leaders had made it clear that Sabarimala women entry issue will be the main campaign issue of BJP. Congress also made it clear that they will also seek vote in the name of Sabarimala issue.

