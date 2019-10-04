Mahatma Gandhi Poster vandalized by unknown goons, Violence in MP

When the whole nation celebrated October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti to commemorate the birth and doctrines of Mahatma Gandhi, the same day a shameful act occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Some unknown goons vandalized the poster kept on Bappu Bhawan and scribed ‘rashtr drohi’ in Hindi which means Anti-national. An urn containing the remains of Mahatma has also gone missing.

Following this, the region is under tension and the police is on vigil. They have filed an FIR against the ‘unknown’ relating to the incident and inquiry is on the way.