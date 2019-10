Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is known for her stylized looks. The hot girl of Bollywood has made everybody’s mouth open by her traditional look recently.

The actress has on social media shared her pictures in a ‘ desi avatar’ which has made everybody’s jaw dropping. Malaika wearing a red lehenga looks like a queen in the dress.

The 45-year-old actress knows how turn all attention toward her.

See Malaika Arora’s photos: